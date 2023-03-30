Key highlights

She Leads Africa is hosting a coaching program for female entrepreneurs through 18 masterclasses in a 3-month period

This program is for growth-focused female entrepreneurs looking to receive external funding or those who need to scale their business

A pitch deck and growth plan is part of the application that needs to be put together before the 5th of May deadline.

She Leads Africa is calling for applications from female entrepreneur running a high-impact business in Nigeria for its High Growth Coaching Program (HGCP) for 2023.

The coaching program will enable participants get training that will enable them take their business to the next level.

The SLA High Growth Coaching Program is a 3-month program that provides growth-focused entrepreneurs with coaching and support to scale their businesses.

The HGCP 2023 program has the goal of highlighting social enterprises in the Nigerian ecosystem. If you’re a social entrepreneur, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get the help you need to grow your company and make an impact in the market.

Selected participants will have access to 18 masterclasses on critical business skills with top business experts every month for the next three months, as well as the opportunity to win exciting rewards to help your business.

Benefits of the program

By participating in the HGCP 2023, participants will gain access to expert training and support that will help take your business to the next level.

You will also receive:

Coaching on important business skills, such as sales, marketing, and financial management.

Access to a closed group of successful founders where you can network and work with other businesspeople who share your interests.

To keep you on track and help you reach your goals, you’ll receive check-in calls with a personal business coach throughout the program.

Monthly online meetings for the support group will also offer chances for peer-to-peer learning and collaboration.

Personalized scorecards that are graded every two weeks to help you keep track of your progress and make sure you’re getting the most out of the program.

Support in creating a roadmap of tangible business goals. This will help you to focus on the most important areas of your business and ensure that you’re making progress towards achieving your objectives.

Finally, access to funding opportunities that can help you to take your business to the next level.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the HGCP 2023, you must be running a high-impact business in Nigeria. Two categories of entrepreneurs are needed:

Those who want to position their businesses to receive external funding from the program or other external investors. During the application process, you will be required to submit a pitch deck.

Those who want to rapidly grow and scale their businesses in the next six months. During the application process, you will be required to submit a growth strategy plan.

Bear in mind that your company must be based in Nigeria or have operations there.

Application process

The applicant must put together a well-written application package, perform well in the semi-final interviews, and get selected by the review committee.

You must upload your Pitch Deck / Growth Strategy plan here on your VC4A profile in order for your application to be complete.

Make sure you join the She Leads Africa community to gain access to application tips and a free downloadable guide on how to create a BOSS pitch deck.

Application close on May 5, 2023.

Apply here

About She Leads Africa

She Leads Africa (SLA) is a global media brand that helps young women in achieving their professional goals by providing expert advice and networking opportunities.

SLA serves over 650,000 women in 35 countries and 5 continents. The brand has been featured in the Financial Times and CNBC Africa, and in December 2016, SLA became the first African startup to ring the New York Stock Exchange’s closing bell.