Key Highlights

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 2.07% to close at 53,750.77 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N622 billion to close at N29.281 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 4.17%. The stock market has advanced by 2,155.11 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as COURTVILLE led 5 gainers, and 21 losers topped by NCR at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 53,750.77 points

Previous ASI: 54,892.53 points

Percentage Day Change: 2.07%

Y-T-D: 4.17%

Market Cap: N29,281 trillion

Volume: 100.8 million

Value: N4.34 billion

Deals: 3,279

NGX Top ASI gainers

COURTVILLE up + 6.67% to close at N0.48

NPFMCRFBK up + 2.70% to close at N1.90

AIICO up + 1.75% to close at N0.58

FBNH up + 0.92% to close at N11.00

ZENITH BANK up + 0.20% to close at N25.00

NGX Top ASI losers

NCR down – 9.79% to close at N2.12

UNITYBNK down – 9.43% to close at N0.48

PRESTIGE down – 8.89% to close at N0.41

SUNUASSUR down – 8.33% to close at N0.44

AIRTELAFRI down – 8.31% to close at N1420.00

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO – 12,835,737

ZENITH BANK– 11,919,987

UBA –10,038,058

Top 3 by Value

MTNN– N1,926,627,142

SEPLAT-N794,055,182

AIRTELAFRI– N363,814,827