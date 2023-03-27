Key Highlights
- The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs, with bears regaining dominance, driving down the broad market.
- The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 2.07% to close at 53,750.77 points, and Market Capitalization declined by N622 billion to close at N29.281 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 4.17%.
- Market breadth closed negative as COURTVILLE led 5 gainers, and 21 losers topped by NCR at the end of today’s session.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 2.07% to close at 53,750.77 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N622 billion to close at N29.281 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 4.17%. The stock market has advanced by 2,155.11 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed negative as COURTVILLE led 5 gainers, and 21 losers topped by NCR at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 53,750.77 points
- Previous ASI: 54,892.53 points
- Percentage Day Change: 2.07%
- Y-T-D: 4.17%
- Market Cap: N29,281 trillion
- Volume: 100.8 million
- Value: N4.34 billion
- Deals: 3,279
NGX Top ASI gainers
- COURTVILLE up + 6.67% to close at N0.48
- NPFMCRFBK up + 2.70% to close at N1.90
- AIICO up + 1.75% to close at N0.58
- FBNH up + 0.92% to close at N11.00
- ZENITH BANK up + 0.20% to close at N25.00
NGX Top ASI losers
- NCR down – 9.79% to close at N2.12
- UNITYBNK down – 9.43% to close at N0.48
- PRESTIGE down – 8.89% to close at N0.41
- SUNUASSUR down – 8.33% to close at N0.44
- AIRTELAFRI down – 8.31% to close at N1420.00
Top 3 by Volume
- GTCO – 12,835,737
- ZENITH BANK– 11,919,987
- UBA –10,038,058
Top 3 by Value
- MTNN– N1,926,627,142
- SEPLAT-N794,055,182
- AIRTELAFRI– N363,814,827
