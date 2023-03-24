The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.05% to close at 54,892.53 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N17 billion to close at N29.903 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 6.38%. The stock market has advanced by 3,296.87 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as NPFMCRFBK led 13 gainers, and 11 losers topped by AIICO at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,892.53 points

Previous ASI: 54,924.08 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.05%

Y-T-D: 6.38%

Market Cap: N29,903 trillion

Volume: 137.5 million

Value: N3.87 billion

Deals: 2,912

NGX Top ASI gainers

NPFMCRFBK up + 6.94% to close at N1.85

GEREGU up + 6.25% to close at N323.00

LASACO up + 5.00% to close at N1.05

CHAMS up + 4.17% to close at N0.25

JAPAULGOLD up + 3.57% to close at N0.29

NGX Top ASI losers

AIICO down – 5.00% to close at N0.57

LINKASSURE down – 4.76% to close at N 0.40

WAPIC down – 4.76% to close at N 0.40

INTBREW down – 2.25% to close at N4.35

TRANSCORP down – 2.19% to close at N1.34

Top 3 by Volume

FIDELITYBK – 21,478,432

GTCO – 14,888,837

NEIMETH –14,033,290

Top 3 by Value

MTNN– N980,098,778

AIRTELAFRI -N655,746,577

GTCO– N371,550,769