The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.05% to close at 54,892.53 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N17 billion to close at N29.903 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 6.38%. The stock market has advanced by 3,296.87 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed positive as NPFMCRFBK led 13 gainers, and 11 losers topped by AIICO at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 54,892.53 points
- Previous ASI: 54,924.08 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.05%
- Y-T-D: 6.38%
- Market Cap: N29,903 trillion
- Volume: 137.5 million
- Value: N3.87 billion
- Deals: 2,912
NGX Top ASI gainers
- NPFMCRFBK up + 6.94% to close at N1.85
- GEREGU up + 6.25% to close at N323.00
- LASACO up + 5.00% to close at N1.05
- CHAMS up + 4.17% to close at N0.25
- JAPAULGOLD up + 3.57% to close at N0.29
NGX Top ASI losers
- AIICO down – 5.00% to close at N0.57
- LINKASSURE down – 4.76% to close at N 0.40
- WAPIC down – 4.76% to close at N 0.40
- INTBREW down – 2.25% to close at N4.35
- TRANSCORP down – 2.19% to close at N1.34
Top 3 by Volume
- FIDELITYBK – 21,478,432
- GTCO – 14,888,837
- NEIMETH –14,033,290
Top 3 by Value
- MTNN– N980,098,778
- AIRTELAFRI -N655,746,577
- GTCO– N371,550,769
