The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.02% to close at 54,924.08 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N7 billion to close at N29.920 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 6.45%. The stock market has advanced by 3,328.42 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as SUNUASSUR led 14 gainers, and 17 losers topped by NCR at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,924.08 points

Previous ASI: 54,936.11 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.02%

Y-T-D: 6.45%

Market Cap: N29,920 trillion

Volume: 117.8 million

Value: N1.39 billion

Deals: 2,575

NGX Top ASI gainers

SUNUASSUR up + 9.09% to close at N0.48

TRANSCOHOT up + 8.32% to close at N6.90

ACADEMY up + 7.50% to close at N1.29

REGALINS up + 7.14% to close at N0.30

ABCTRANS up + 5.71% to close at N0.37

NGX Top ASI losers

NCR down – 9.96% to close at N2.35

LINKASSURE down – 8.70% to close at N0.42

MANSARD down – 7.50% to close at N1.85

ROYALEX down – 4.17% to close at N0.69

UPDC down – 4.00% to close at N0.96

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 23,396,464

FIDELITYBK – 16,951,217

FBNH –13,061,285

Top 3 by Value

MTNN– N370,213,040

ZENITHBANK -N198,176,561.

FBNH – N143,571,483