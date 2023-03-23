Key Highlights

The Lagos State Government has assured motorists that its collaboration with the Federal Government will ease the traffic situation on Kara, Berger-OPIC axis along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The gridlock is caused by the ongoing reconstruction works by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

This was made known on Wednesday by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, at a meeting with relevant stakeholders, where he explained that the review of the traffic management plan became necessary in view of the slow movement of traffic in the area.

Authorities reworking traffic management plan

Oladeinde stated further that the traffic management plan of the construction works needed to be reworked as the existing plan is not adequate for the traffic demand towards Ogun State presently.

He said,

“The plan is being worked on in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) to ensure an improved adequate and effective traffic management during the remaining period of the repair works to minimise motorists’ inconvenience.’’

The commissioner appealed for the continuous cooperation of the general public with the stationed Traffic Control Officers to actualise a free and steady flow of traffic in the axis, as well as advised motorists to be safety conscious by driving with caution along the construction routes and avoid driving against traffic.

The Lagos State Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye and representatives of the Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works, and the Traffic Management Agencies of both Lagos and Ogun States were also present at the meeting.

What you should know

In a related development, the Lagos State Government had earlier in January announced a traffic diversion at the old Tollgate to Berger section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway for a period of 75 days in continuation of the ongoing rehabilitation works on the highway.

Oladeinde noted that the construction will be carried out in short segments to minimize inconveniences for motorists while traffic on the Ibadan-bound carriageway will be narrowed to 2 lanes to allow for the reconstruction of half of the Ibadan-bound carriageway.