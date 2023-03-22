Key highlights

Alex Otti of the Labour Party was declared the winner of the Abia State Governorship election after securing 86,938 votes more than his closest challenger, Okey Ahiwe of the PDP.

The results were finally declared after the initial delay due to the controversy surrounding the Obingwa LGA result.

The Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Professor Nnenna Oti, had insisted on doing the right thing and protecting democratic values.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Labour Party candidate, Alex Otti, as the winner of the Abia State governorship election held on March 18, following the eventual declaration, on Wednesday, of the results of the controversial Obingwa Local Government Area results.

Otti polled a total of 175,467 votes to beat his closest rival, Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who recorded 88,529 votes to come second, while Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) third a distant third with 28,972 votes.

The Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Professor Nnenna Oti, declared the Labour Party candidate the winner at the headquarters of INEC in Umuahia, the state capital, on Wednesday afternoon after completing the suspended collation of results.

With the conclusion of the collation of the outstanding results of the election, the PDP scored 9,962 votes, while the Labour Party scored 3,776 votes in the Obingwa LGA. The Labour party won in 10 LGAs, the PDP won in 6 LGAs with the YPP won in only one LGA.

State Collation Officer insists on doing the right

There has been a lot of tension build-up in the state over the delay in announcing the results of the governorship election in the state due to the controversy surrounding the Obingwa LGA results.

Members of both the PDP and the Labour party were separately engaged in protests in the state with both parties each claiming victory in the election.

Before the announcement, Nnennaya-Oti said she will do the right of the people and protect democratic values.

She said, “I shall stand squarely and unapologetically on these principles. The people’s votes and mandate shall stand.

“The pastor and the mother in me will not permit me to do anything that will adversely affect the future of our children.’’

Here is a breakdown of the results from all the 17 LGAs in the state

(1) Aba North

APC – 487

APGA -1404

APP- 549

LP- 20974

PDP- 4146

YPP- 2296

(2) Aba South

APC – 487

APGA – 1470

LP – 20,974

PDP – 4146

YPP – 2296

(3) Arochukwu

APC -1082

APGA -460

APP- 893

LP- 12689

PDP- 1280

YPP- 410

(4) Bende

APC – 2143

APGA -947

APP- 2733

LP- 9886

PDP- 5410

YPP – 1667

(5) Ikwuano

APC -1198

APGA- 499

APP-515

LP-7054

PDP-2427

YPP-270

(6) Isialangwa North

APC – 838

APGA -225

APP- 78

LP- 7327

PDP- 21741

YPP 18

(7) Isialangwa South

APC – 1580

APGA -366

APP- 134

LP- 7589

PDP- 9093

YPP 1691

(8) Isuikwuato

APC – 872

APGA -3662

APP-

LP- 8228

PDP- 2204

YPP 0

(9) Obingwa

APC – 721

APGA -1445

APP- 192

LP- 3776

PDP- 9926

YPP-3101

(10) Ohafia

APC – 1354

APGA – 945

APP – 1013

LP – 11,848

PDP – 4128

YPP – 667

(11) Osisioma

APC – 504

APGA – 292

APP – 123

LP – 7032

PDP – 4697

YPP – 8839

(12) Ugwunagbor

APC -375

APGA- 398

APP- 514

LP- 2159

PDP- 2538

YPP- 1805

(13) Ukwa East

APC – 560

APGA -646

APP- 890

LP- 2273

PDP- 2329

YPP – 759

(14) Ukwa west

APC – 1209

APGA -830

APP- 699

LP- 2833

PDP- 4622

YPP – 890

(15) Umuahia North

APC – 7225

APGA – 1816

APP – 905

LP – 27668

PDP – 4843

YPP – 2999

(16) Umuahia South

APC – 1398

APGA – 1841

LP – 16,187

PDP – 4564

YPP – 323

APP – 562

(17) Umunneochi

APC – 2034

APGA -581

APP- 699

LP- 5940

PDP- 3198

YPP – 314