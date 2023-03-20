The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.05% to close at 54,886.04 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N17 billion to close at N29.899 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 6.37%. The stock market has advanced by 3,290.38 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as ACCESSCORP led 19 gainers, and 14 losers topped by IKEJAHOTEL at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,886.04 points

Previous ASI: 54,915.39 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.05%

Y-T-D: 6.37%

Market Cap: N 29,899 trillion

Volume: 1.17 million

Value: N2.87 billion

Deals: 3,066

NGX Top ASI gainers

ACCESSCORP up + 7.14% to close at N9.00

CUTIX up + 5.69% to close at N 2.23

UPL up + 5.53% to close at N 2.10

CUSTODIAN up + 5.17% to close at N 6.10

CHAMS up + 4.17% to close at N 0.25

NGX Top ASI losers

IKEJAHOTEL down – 9.52% to close at N1.14

WAPIC down – 9.52% to close at N0.38

STANBIC down – 8.52% to close at N36.50

MULTIVERSE down – 5.80% to close at N3.25

LIVESTOCK down – 5.50% to close at N 1.03

Top 3 by Volume

NEIMETH – 1,068,575,067

UBA – 15,964,436

ACCESSCORP – 13,033,191

Top 3 by Value

NEIMETH – N 1,581,492,086

ZENITHBANK -N243,759,274

DANGCEM – N172,734,400