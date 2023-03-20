Key highlights:

Dr Chimaroke Nnamani has lost his reelection bid to Labour Party candidate, Kelvin Chukwu.

The Senatorial election was held alongside the Governorship due to the death of the LP candidate’s brother.

Allegations of fraud persist with voting.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that the collation of results in Enugu, Cross River and Rivers states will resume on Monday.

The state Returning officers announced the postponement of election results.

Enugu

The INEC Returning Officer for the Election, Prof Ofo Iwe announced on Sunday night after concluding the collation of results from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, as Mr Peter Mba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leads with a wide margin in the gubernatorial election followed by his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Mr Chijioke Edeoga.

Other major governorship candidates in the race are Mr Frank Nweke of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Mr Uche Nnaji of the All Progressives Congress

Cross River

INEC also adjourned the collation of results for the governorship election in Cross River to 9 am on Monday, March 20, disclosed by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Teddy Adies, who announced the adjournment midway into the collation of the results on Sunday at the state INEC Collation Centre in Calabar.

He said he adjourned to ensure that the results of the three remaining LGAs were available after the collation officers announced 15 of the 18 LGAs of the state.

“The exercise will continue in the morning on Monday, by 9 am, hopefully, the results of the remaining three LGAs would be available by then.

“I thank the party agents, journalists, observers and everyone here at the collation centre for your patience, let us continue tomorrow,” he said.

Rivers

INEC also announced the postponement collation of Saturday’s governorship election results in the state until Monday, disclosed by Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, the State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) in Effurun, announced the development on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

Media reports reveal that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate was leading in all the 17 LGAs whose results were presented to the state returning officer.

The LGAs which presented their results were Tai, Opobo Nkoro, Ghokana, Eleme, Ogu-Bolo, Ikwere, Oyigbo, Etche, Khana, Bonny, Ahoada East, Omuma, Okrika, Andoni, Abuah-Uduah, Emoha and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni

Dr Chimaroke Nnamani

The LP candidate polled 69,136 to beat Nnamani of the PDP, who scored 48, 701 votes.

This was announced by Prof. Joachim Omeje, the Returning Officer for the election after the votes were collated in the senatorial district on Sunday.

The former governor also accepted his defeat and sent a congratulatory message to his rival Chukwu over his victory in Saturday’s Senatorial election.

Nnamani, in the congratulatory message, said the outcome of the election reflected the wishes of the majority of constituents saying “the people have spoken”.

“The election result is in tandem with the rave of the moment in the South East zone who have identified with the Labour Party.

“A contrary result would have negated the trend.

“I wish the Enugu East Senator-Elect a successful tenure in the upper legislative chamber”.