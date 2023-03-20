Let highlights

The fellowship is open to journalists between ages 25-35 who are into print, television, radio, or internet journalism

Freelance journalists can also apply

Applications and documents must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on April 24, 2023

The Dag Hammarskjöld Fund for Journalists is accepting applications from journalists who are into print, television, radio, or internet journalism from Africa, Asia (including Pacific Island nations), and Latin America/the Caribbean to cover United Nations General Assembly deliberations for approximately 10-12 weeks beginning in September each year.

Applicants are expected to have a strong interest in international affairs, the work of the United Nations (U.N.) and its member organizations. Full-time and freelance journalists are encouraged to apply.

About the fellowships

Hundreds of journalists from developing countries have received Hammarskjöld Fellowships over the last six decades. The fellowship should be viewed as an opportunity for news organizations and journalists to provide special assignment news coverage from U.N. headquarters to their audiences.

The Fellowship will run concurrently with the opening months of the United Nations General Assembly in 2023. (UNGA). The 78th United Nations General Assembly will convene on September 9th, with general debates beginning on September 19th. Fellowship recipients will arrive in New York about 10 days before the UNGA to obtain UN Press passes, acclimate to the United Nations Secretariat and the city, and complete other administrative tasks.

Journalists chosen for the program will gain a better understanding of the United Nations’ work by attending working sessions, press conferences, and interviews firsthand, allowing for in-depth reporting on issues important to their audiences.

In addition, board members and other United Nations journalists will be available to help Hammarskjöld Fellows find the resources they need to prepare their reports.

These journalists will meet with reporters from around the world and learn about the challenges that journalists face in other countries.

Arrangements will be made for the Fellows to visit New York area media organizations, as well as institutions working to encourage and protect the journalism profession, as their schedules allow.

Criteria for Eligibility

Career journalists between the ages of 25 and 35 from Africa, Asia (including Pacific Island countries), and Latin America/the Caribbean are eligible to apply. Journalists from Europe are not eligible to apply.

Journalists who work as freelancers are also eligible (see Freelance Requirements below).

Candidates must work as print, television, radio, or web journalists in legitimate media outlets.

Applicants must have a current passport in order to apply for and obtain an I-1 journalist visa from a US Embassy or Consulate.

Since English is one of the main languages used at the UN, it must be spoken with proficiency.

The program is designed for journalists in the middle of their careers, so journalists under the age of 25 and over the age of 35 are not eligible to apply.

Freelance journalists can apply and are also required to submit letters from at least three (3) publications confirming that they will publish the reports submitted by the United Nations. This is in addition to submitting work samples, a summary statement, a passport copy, and references from coworkers or former superiors.

Requirements

A fully filled online application.

A minimum of three published work samples from the period of 2017 to 2022. If the samples are not in English, an English-language summary of the samples must be provided. The URL addresses should be provided if it is accessible online. Copies of work samples should be uploaded to the application form if they are not accessible online.

If not available on a media website, work samples may be uploaded to a publicly accessible online service, such as YouTube.

A letter of endorsement from the editor or director of the news organization that currently employs the journalist, who a) agrees to publish or broadcast the reports filed by the journalist from the U.N. b) provides contact information (email, phone, etc.) for verification; and c) grants the journalist a paid leave of absence from his or her current duties if awarded a fellowship.

A statement (of no more than 500 words) explaining why the applicant wants the fellowship and how it will help them better understand international diplomacy and UN-related issues.

A copy of the candidate’s current passport. Those who apply without a valid passport would not be taken into consideration.

Two letters of recommendation from individuals who are acquainted with the applicant’s work and qualified to comment on their journalistic skills, room for improvement, and character traits.

“I-1” visa for journalists needs to be provided as recipients are not eligible for a U.N. Press Pass without a valid U.S. “I-1” visa. A business or tourist visa would not be honored.

Equipment to effectively report from the U.N., selected journalists and/or their employers must provide equipment like a laptop or notebook computer with WIFI, a digital camera (if appropriate), a tape recorder, audio/visual recording, and other necessary items.

Application process

Applications must be submitted online in their original form by 11:59 p.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on April 24, 2023, along with any required document uploads.

When completing your application, make sure to fill out all fields marked with an asterisk (*) and follow all guidelines regarding the maximum word count and document upload specifications (PDF, Word, JPEG or MP3 formats).

You must submit all application materials in English or, if necessary, with an English translation.

Questions can be emailed to fellowship2023@unjournalismfellowship.org

