Key highlights

Voter turnout during the February 25 presidential elections was better than it is today.

A lot of voters in Rivers state are unhappy with what happened during the February 25 elections, so, they are staying away from voting.

Other voters have expressed optimism over INEC’s preparedness to do better today.

Some voters have alleged low turnout in some parts of Rivers State, particularly Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state, as polls opened on Saturday, March 18 for the gubernatorial and houses of assembly elections.

According to a few voters who spoke to Arise TV on Saturday morning, the turnout today is different from what happened during the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections. According to them, polling units at Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers state recorded low voter turnout as polls opened.

A certain voter, Augusta Imo-Jack, told Arise TV that the turnout today is very poor, and people are not happy about what happened the last time. Those at the polling units are there to vote anyway because they believe they have to exercise their civil right to vote. She said:

“We hope that INEC will do what they have promised, we also hope that our votes will count, and the results will be uploaded in real-time. That’s what we are looking forward to at the end of this election.”

More details: A voter, Eleazar Eze who was playing street soccer with other voters, told Arise TV that although he has voted, he believes many people in Rivers state are not voting because they believe that their votes did not count during the presidential election, and they are angry.

Another voter told Arise TV that compared to February 25, the voter turnout today has been low as people did not come out to vote. Today is a bit disappointing because people are not inclined to come out and vote because of what happened the last time. According to him, the results of the presidential election did not reflect the will of the people. So, voter apathy is active for the state elections, as expected. He said:

“I have already decided to vote no matter what, people should come out to exercise their franchise. It is very good to come out and vote, no matter what happens. We still have confidence that the right thing will be done. Even regarding the February 25 election, we still have confidence that the right thing will be done. My advice to INEC is they should upload the results as promised.”

What you should know: During the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections, political thugs allegedly attacked polling units in Ward 5 Unit 43 Elelenwo and Ward Nine Unit Three, Rumueme, both in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. The thugs took electoral officers and the election materials into their vehicles and left, and they were not stopped by security agents in the area.

However, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in Rivers state, AIG Kayode Egbetokun has assured Rivers state residents that the crisis recorded at the last presidential elections has been duly noted by the police force. He has assured Rivers State residents of the massive deployment of security apparatus to forestall any possible threats to the successful conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections.