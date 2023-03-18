The Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, has denied reports that he threatened Igbos in the state who vote against the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the upcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

MC Oluomo in a viral video said that his comment which has generated a lot of controversy and anger was only a playful remark as he was only joking with her neighbour known as Iya Chukwudi at a meeting on Thursday.

The alleged threat by MC Oluomo

On Thursday, a video appeared on social media in which Akinsanya was heard saying that Igbo people who do not want to vote for the party in the Lagos governorship election should stay at home.

Akinsanya, while addressing his supporters in Yoruba at an event in Lagos said,

“We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them, Mama Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, sit down at home. Sit down at home.’’

MC Oluomo says he is always for peace

However, MC Oluomo in a new video on Friday described Iya Chukwudi as his sister and good neighbour, saying he had always been relating peacefully with Igbo people living and trading in Lagos.

He said, “ The meeting I went to yesterday, she (Iya Chukwudi) is like my sister, she was the one I was referring to, ‘That Iya Chukwudi if you know you’re not voting for me, sit at home.’ The next thing was that I just saw it on social media.

“I’m always for peace, and if you look at Lagos State, there is peace there, why will I say people should not come out and vote? If they don’t come out to vote, how will the All Progressives Congress get the votes, how will the Igbo not vote for the APC? The APC is my party, count me out of the allegations.’’

Also, in the same video, a woman who identified herself as Iya Chukwudi said MC Oluomo didn’t threaten her.

She said that the transport chief always bought noodles and other goods from her and expressed surprise that their friendly conversation was taken out of context.

She said, “ I thank God I’m now a celebrity. The little thing we joked with has now made me popular. It was my daughter that called my attention to it on social media.

“I and MC Oluomo have been friends for ages. My people, there’s no iota of truth in what people are sharing on social media. MC Oluomo is my good neighbour.’’

For the record

Meanwhile, the denial from MC Oluomo is coming after the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, on Friday, said the command was investigating the alleged threat issued against non-supporters of the All Progressives Congress and Igbo alleged by the transport union chief.