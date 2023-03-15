The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.41% to close at 55,490.2 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N127 billion to close at N30.228 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 7.54%. The stock market has advanced by 3,894.54 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as PRESTIGE led 11 gainers, and 19 losers topped by UCAP at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 55,490.2 points

Previous ASI: 55,722.9 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.41%

Y-T-D: 7.54%

Market Cap: N30.228 trillion

Volume: 181.1 million

Value: N3.40 billion

Deals: 3,908

NGX Top ASI gainers

PRESTIGE up + 7.89% to close at N0.41

VERITASKAP up + 5.00% to close at N0.21

NGXGROUP up + 4.87% to close at N28.00

UNILEVER up + 3.70% to close at N14.00

JAPAULGOLD up + 3.57% to close at N0.29

NGX Top ASI losers

UCAP down – 9.30% to close at N11.70

UPL down – 7.50% to close at N1.85

GLAXOSMITH down – 7.46% to close at N6.20

NEIMETH down –7.01% to close at N1.46

OANDO down – 6.74% to close at N4.01

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO –33,850,599

TRANSCORP–20,126,541

ZENITHBANK –18,560,024

Top 3 by Value

GTCO– N841,945,235

FLOURMILL -N573,142,314

ZENITHBANK– N454,670,529