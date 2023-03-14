Yakubu Abdullahi Shehu, a Member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force.

The police declared the lawmaker wanted in connection with the alleged case of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, inciting disturbances of public peace and culpable homicide.

The declaration was made in the Special Police Gazette Bulletin that the State Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, made available to members of the press.

The declaration: The police urged members of the public with valid information that will lead to Yakubu’s arrest to reach out to them. Part of the declaration said:

“Hon. “Yakubu Abdullahi Shehu (Wakilin Birni), ‘m’ 45 years old. Last known address: Off Danjuma Goje street, Makama new extension, Jahun ward, Bauchi Local Government, Bauchi State.

“The above person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police on CRO Form 5, issued by the Inspector General of Police.

“He is wanted in connection with a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Causing grievous hurt, Inciting Disturbance of Public Peace and Culpable Homicide.

“State Criminal Investigation Department S.C.I.D No.1 refers to this Bulletin and gives details of rewards of one million (1,000,000) naira for the arrest of this person. Issued by the Authority of the Inspector General of Police.

“Anyone with information that could assist in his arrest should please contact; 08151849417 or report at any nearest Police Station.”

The backstory: Last year, there was a report by Wikkitimes, a local online newspaper in Bauchi State, about how a Bauchi APC Chairman died After a Series of Threats which was alleged to have come from Yakubu.

In May 2022, the publisher of the newspaper Haruna Mohammed and one of his reporters were arrested and detained over the report.

About Yakubu Abdullahi Shehu: He was first a member of the Bauchi state house of assembly under the APC but subsequently defected to the platform of the People’s Redemption Party (PDP) to contest for the House of Representatives seat and after winning he returned to the APC.

He again defected to join the New Nigeria People’s party (NNPP) to contest for the senatorial ticket but lost to senator Lawal Gumau.

Senator Gumau is currently the senator representing Bauchi South senatorial district under the NNPP had also defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state. Gumau was a former member of the House of Representatives representing Toro Federal Constituency.