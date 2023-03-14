In today’s competitive business world, advertising is crucial in reaching a wider audience, connecting with potential leads, and acquiring them. There are different advertising options for businesses to promote their products or services. However, Radio advertising remains an effective way to reach a large audience and create an emotional connection with potential customers.

Many businesses and media agencies need help booking prime slots on top radio stations and generating ROI for their campaigns. This is why indigenous technology company Space Universe launched Radioadspread, a digital Radio advertisement booking platform for users to book and schedule radio advertisements from their mobile without stepping foot at the radio station.

The event held on Tuesday 13th of December, 2022, at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, was themed, ‘Radio Advertisement Goes Digital. The President Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), Femi Adelusi, said, “This trend is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, as advertisers increasingly turn to advanced technologies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their media buying efforts, where the ability to target specific audiences and track campaign performance is precious.”

Good news! Radioadspread digital platform is now live and ready for businesses and advertisers of all sizes to book and manage radio advertising campaigns easily. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of radio stations, the platform makes it easy for businesses to find suitable stations and time slots to reach their target audience.

On Radioadspread, advertisers can easily select radio stations that fit their campaign goals and instantly plan and upload campaign materials. Radioadspread eliminates back-and-forth with radio stations as it automatically stores inventory on the dashboard for tracking.

Unlike traditional radio advertising, which can be expensive and time-consuming to book, Radioadspread offers affordable rates and flexible options to fit any budget or marketing strategy. Whether you’re looking to launch a new product, promote a special offer, or build brand awareness, Radioadspread is perfect for achieving your goals.

The chairman of the launch, Guy Murray Bruce, Chairman Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria (IBAN), said while digital marketing has become increasingly important in recent years, “Radioadspread will give the Nigerian radio stations exposure to a global advertising market, as well, providing us with valuable, comprehensive analytics that helps us understand how our content is consumed by listeners and effectively automate our media order purchases and inventory management.”

Radioadspread also offers detailed analytics and reporting, so businesses can track the effectiveness of their campaigns and make data-driven decisions about their advertising strategies. Plus, with expert support and guidance from the Radioadspread team, businesses can feel confident that their campaigns will be optimised for success.

