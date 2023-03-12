After years of tenacity in the modelling industry, a young model, Jordan Oguntayo, finally receives the credit he deserves by being included in the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

The eighth edition of Forbes’ annual Under 30 Europe list was just published. The exclusive list honours young founders, leaders, and entrepreneurs who make an impression and bring about change in Europe for their outstanding accomplishments.

Youngest in the Forbes list

Jordan Oguntayo astounds the audience with his presence in the Arts & Culture section, despite the fact that the average age of participants and selected finalists in Forbes 30 under 30 is around 27 years old. According to Forbes, he is the youngest person on the Forbes list, where most of the competitors are older than 25 years.

Since he was seven years old, this young model has worked hard to advance in his profession and achieve his goal of being the most booked. Although this might seem impossible, Jordan went above and beyond to make it a reality.

The now 14-year-old child has worked with a wide variety of well-known brands and is no newcomer to the industry. Brands like Dior, Moncler, Burberry, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Primark are among those in his portfolio.

Since 2018, this Nigerian child model has also been one of the brand’s notable faces, and he is working to build his name in the business. He has had, to put it mildly, adventurous years in the business.

Jordan’s recent travels in cities like Berlin, Budapest, Coruna, Barcelona, Amsterdam, and Sophia also propelled his career. His tenacity attracted more brands, including Harrods, Ted Baker, Massimo Dutti, Next, and Milk Magazine.

About Jordan Oguntayo

Born in January 2009, Jordan is based in the United Kingdom. He is an English-Nigerian model who started his modeling career in 2018. Since then, he has worked tirelessly to become one of the top child models in the world.

Being one of the most successful child models in the world at the young age of 14, Oguntayo is making waves in the modeling business. The Nigerian-British model has accomplished more in his brief career than most people do in their entire lives, and as a result, Forbes Under 30 Europe has chosen to commemorate him.

At the young age of seven, he began his modeling career by working with Burberry, a major name in the fashion industry. Since then, he has collaborated with many of the top fashion brands, including Dior, Calvin Klein, Moncler, Tommy Hilfiger, and Primark.

It’s not just his impressive resume that makes Oguntayo stand out. He has also become an inspiration for children of color around the world, proving that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

He persists in working toward his ultimate objective of becoming the most booked child model in the world despite challenges along the road. Oguntayo is a young Nigerian-British model with an exceptional work ethic. More than 300 shoots have taken place all over the globe, including in Germany, Hungary, and Amsterdam. For his work with Zara, he has visited Spain more than 20 times. His dedication and passion for modeling have led him to achieve more in a few short years than many do in their entire careers.

