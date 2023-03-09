The Imo State Government has reacted to the claim that it was responsible for the arrest of Gerald Irona, the immediate past Deputy Governor of the state.

A statement by the state governor’s Special Adviser on Public Communications, Collins Ughalaa, said the allegation was “baseless and unfounded”.

More on the reaction Ughalaa noted that the Imo State governor respects the rule of law and does not interfere in the affairs of the police. He said:

”I t is unfortunate that the ex-deputy governor’s spokesperson could make such an unfounded claim. The governor does not interfere with the affairs of the police. He respects the rule of law. The governor nor the Imo State government have no hands in the arrest of the ex-deputy governor.”

The backstory: Nairametrics had earlier reported that Irona was arrested on Wednesday by the state police command at about 10:15 am at his residence in Owerri, Imo state.

According to media reports, he was detained at the state police command based on alleged directives from the higher-ups even after writing a statement and meeting bail conditions.

His Media consultant, Destiny Ugorji alleged that Irona’s arrest was ordered by the Imo State government adding that it was an attempt to weaken the opposition party in the state.