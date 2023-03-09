Corporate Boards are a critical component of any organization. They provide oversight, guidance, and strategic direction, and are responsible for ensuring that the organisation operates in the best interests of its stakeholders. However, not all boards are created equal, and the effectiveness or otherwise of a board can have a significant impact on the success of an organisation.

While the focus of this article is on board effectiveness, the reality is that an ineffective board can undermine the success and sustainability of an organisation. How?

An ineffective corporate board can pose a range of risks for an organisation.

For instance, without an effective board, an organisation may lack the guidance and oversight needed to make sound strategic decisions. This can lead to missteps in areas such as business development, risk management, and financial planning, which can have long-lasting consequences for the organization. Strategic missteps.

In addition, ineffective boards may fail to properly monitor the behaviour of senior executives, which can lead to ethical breaches, regulatory violations, or other misconduct that can damage the organisation’s reputation and erode stakeholder trust. Reputational damage.

Boards have a legal responsibility to act in the best interests of the organisation and its stakeholders. An ineffective board may fail to meet this responsibility, which can leave the board and the organisation open to legal liability. Legal liability.

Furthermore, an ineffective board may be unable to provide the leadership and support needed to retain top talent within the organisation. This can lead to a loss of key employees, which can in turn impact the organisation’s ability to innovate and compete. Loss of talent.

Lastly, ineffective boards may fail to properly monitor the financial performance of the organisation, which can lead to missed opportunities, operational inefficiencies, or other financial losses that can impact the bottom line. Financial losses.

Clearly, organisations need to prioritize board effectiveness as a key component of their governance structure.

So, if we agree that corporate boards play a critical role in overseeing the strategic direction of organisations and ensuring they operate effectively and ethically, then we must pay more attention to board effectiveness. In exploring the key factors that contribute to corporate board effectiveness, we are going to focus on Board Composition, Structure, Culture and Performance.

Board Composition

The composition of a board is perhaps the most critical factor in determining its effectiveness. Boards should be diverse in terms of gender, race, ethnicity, age, and professional background. A diverse board is more likely to bring a variety of perspectives and ideas to the table and to make better decisions as a result.

However, diversity alone is not enough. Board members must also have the skills and experience necessary to understand the complexities of the organisation they are overseeing. This includes knowledge of the industry, finance, accounting, legal issues, and risk management. Ideally, board members should have a mix of executive and non-executive experience, as well as experience serving on other boards.

Board Structure

The structure of the board is also important. A well-structured board should have a clear mandate and defined roles and responsibilities for board members. The board should also have a robust committee structure, including committees for audit, compensation, nominating and governance. These committees should have clear charters outlining their responsibilities and be composed of independent directors.

Boards should also establish a regular schedule of meetings, both full board and committee meetings. The board should meet at least quarterly, and committees should meet as often as necessary to carry out their responsibilities.

Board Culture

The culture of the board is perhaps the most difficult factor to quantify but is nonetheless critical to its effectiveness. A healthy board culture fosters open and honest communication, encourages diverse perspectives, and values constructive debate. Board members should be encouraged to ask tough questions and challenge assumptions, without fear of retribution.

The board should also have a strong sense of ethics and integrity. Board members should be held to high ethical standards, and the board should have processes in place to address conflicts of interest and ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

Board Performance

Finally, a key factor in corporate board effectiveness is performance evaluation. Boards should conduct regular evaluations of their performance, as well as that of individual board members and committees. These evaluations should be objective, and comprehensive, and include feedback from both internal and external stakeholders.

The results of the evaluation should be used to identify areas for improvement and to develop a plan for addressing any issues. The board should also be committed to continuous learning and development, including attending training programs and staying up-to-date with developments in corporate governance.

In conclusion, corporate board effectiveness is critical to the success of organisations. To be effective, boards should be diverse, have the necessary skills and experience, be well-structured, foster a healthy culture, and conduct regular performance evaluations. By focusing on these key factors, boards can better fulfil their roles in overseeing the strategic direction of organisations and ensuring they operate effectively, ethically and profitably.

Chioma Mordi is the MD/CEO

About The Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria

SCGN is a registered not-for-profit organisation committed to the development of corporate governance best practices in Nigeria. Today, the Society is the foremost institution committed to the development and promotion of corporate governance best practices in Nigeria. cmordi@corpgovnigeria.org