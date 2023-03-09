Nearly 9,500 guests have registered to be a part of the first digital GROHE X Summit

Two keynotes, one panel talk, one masterclass and three fact snacks looked at the question of when we call a place home

Experts and senior GROHE brand representatives shared first-hand insights on trends that are shaping the future of our homes

Düsseldorf, 7 March 2023 – Keynotes, panel talks, masterclasses and more: On day 1 of the first GROHE X Summit “Caring for Water”, GROHE leadership, experts, researchers and business leaders came together to discuss the numerous social, economic and environmental issues we face today. The first day of the three-day event focused on the question of when we call a place home, as well as looking at how our homes have evolved and will evolve in the future. Looking back, the day was packed with unique insights, inspiring conversations and exciting discussions. “Water is the basis of life and our shared passion – and it needs protection, now more than ever”, said Jonas Brennwald, Leader, LIXIL EMENA, as he welcomed the viewers, guests and experts to the GROHE X digital experience hub, where the digital event will take place over the coming days.

The first expert to take the stage was Elina Hiltunen, Finnish researcher and advisor on future thinking. Her work over the past twenty years has resulted in the analysis that the keys to the future are anticipation, innovation and communications. In her keynote, Elina brought numerous techniques and all her knowledge to the important question of how we can anticipate the future to find a better way forward.

We then turned to the question: How do we envision the home of tomorrow? A question so fundamental to GROHE’s business and the industry in general that it was discussed by a roundtable of experts: Jonas Brennwald, Leader, LIXIL EMENA; Katrin Franzen-Löhning, Leader Market Research, LIXIL EMENA; Gudy Herder, Futurist; and Steve Collinge, Managing Director at Insight Retail Group. They discussed trends, consumer behavior and scientific research on the matter. Katrin Franzen-Löhning concluded: “There is a higher need for relaxation and conscious me-time; and when we look at sustainability, it’s not a trend any longer. It is really an obligation for all of us. Consumers look for products that save money and water.”

First masterclass analyzed the influence of megatrends on product design

In the event’s first masterclass entitled “Adapted to our needs: Interior design and products for new spaces” LIXIL experts Patrick Speck, Leader LIXIL Global Design EMENA, and Carina Buhlert, Leader LIXIL Global Design Brand Environment, discussed the needs and forces that drive changing consumer expectations. For GROHE, the megatrends that determine these drivers are urbanization, sustainability, and health and wellbeing. In fact, many of the current trends in interior design can be traced back to the workings of these forces. Both Carina Buhlert and Patrick Speck explained that “GROHE tries to reflect a personal and ever-growing individuality and style within its product portfolio, with different finishes, sub-brands and technological innovations. Through our products we want to empower that sense of belonging – because in the end home is a feeling.”

To close out the first day of the three-day summit, three Fact Snacks dove into a range of topics: customer relations with Doreen Radis, Leader CRM & Loyalty, LIXIL EMENA; insight-based innovation with Jungbeom Han, Senior Designer LIXIL Global Design EMENA; and new timeless colors and innovative finishes with Benjamin Kraus, Leader Categories, LIXIL EMENA. GROHE thanks all guests, participants and partners for making this first day a great success. Day two and three will dig even deeper to see what’s in store for the future of water and our relationship with it.

Learn more about the key findings that were discussed at our first GROHE X Summit “Caring for Water” on our experience platform GROHE X.

+++ For further information and press material, please see this link. +++

Follow us on social media via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer “Pure Freude an Wasser”, every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. Portfolio highlights such as the GROHE Eurosmart line or the GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking innovations such as the GROHE Blue water system are the perfect embodiment of these values. Focused on customer needs, GROHE creates life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that offer added value for consumers. To make everyday work easier for its professional partners, the brand also offers a comprehensive range of services, including the GROHE + loyalty program and GIVE – a training program for the next generation of installers.

With water at the core of its business, GROHE contributes to LIXIL’s corporate responsibility strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO 2 -neutral* production, water- and energy-saving product technologies, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging, all the way to the launch of Cradle to Cradle Certified® products. With the hybrid communication ecosystem GROHE X, the brand provides further impulses for the industry. Whether digitally on the brand experience hub, physically or hybrid in the GROHE X Brand & Communication Experience Center in Hemer, Germany or on the road with the GROHE X Motion Trucks, the brand connects people to enhance LIXIL’s purpose to “make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere”.

*includes CO 2 compensation projects, more on green.grohe.com

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com

PRESS CONTACT

GLG Communications – Media & PR:

Eliana Joy – hello@glgcommunication.com

PRESS CONTACT GROHE

Gita Ghaemmaghami

E-Mail: gita.ghaemmaghami@grohe.com