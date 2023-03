A magistrate court in Owerri has ordered the remand of Gerald Irona, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State.

According to Punch Newspaper, the Magistrate C. N Ezerioha gave the order on Thursday that Irona be remanded in prison custody.

After hearing arguments from counsels in the suit, she held that the court does not have the jurisdiction to hear the case and ordered Irona’s remand at the Owerri correctional centre.

More details soon….