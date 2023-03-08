Google has announced 15 startups for the inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Women Founders Cohort, including 3 from Nigeria.

As part of initiatives to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day, Google said the programme is aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in Africa and providing them with the resources they need to succeed.

The 3 startups from Nigeria are Alajo App, a digital piggy bank for the underbanked and non-smartphone users in Africa; Maxibuy, a cooperative inventory procurement and financial services platform for bulk buying merchants of consumer goods in Nigeria; and Tyms Africa, a startup that offers instant microcredit for microenterprises in Africa, powered by ROSCA.

Google said its other initiatives targeted at women include the Hustle Academy for Women-Led SMEs, and a social media series celebrating inspiring women in Africa’s technology sector.

Women tackling Africa’s challenges: Announcing the inaugural Startup Accelerator Programme for Women in Africa, Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa, Folarin Aiayegbusi, said:

“We are thrilled to announce the selected startups for the inaugural class of our Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Women Founders Cohort. These women are tackling some of Africa’s most pressing challenges, and we’re excited to support them as they build the future.

“The 15 startups selected for the program are from eight African countries and are creating innovative solutions that improve livelihoods in their communities.”

Other African women-founded startups selected by Google include Afriwell Health from Congo, eWaka, Farmer Lifeline, MosMos, Gobeba, and Zydii, all 5 from Kenya, Hepta Pay (Rwanda), Jem HR (South Africa), Kola Market (Ghana), Mipango (Tanzania), Smart Ikigega (Rwanda), Suitch from Cameroon.

Celebrating African women in tech: As part of its International Women’s Day celebrations, Google said it plans to host six women-focused cohorts of the Hustle Academy program in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa throughout March through Google Hustle Academy, a boot camp-style training program designed to help entrepreneurs increase revenue, position themselves for investment, and build sustainable businesses for the future.

Google said it also is celebrating inspiring women in Africa’s technology sector through its #WomeninIT social media series.

The series features the stories of six inspiring women who are breaking barriers and making an impact in the fields of technology, business, entrepreneurship, innovation, and startups on the continent.