The Court of Appeal has granted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the right to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the March 11 state elections.

The ruling was handed by Justice Joseph Ikyegh, leading a 3 member panel, he granted leave to the applicant for the purposes of configuring the BVAS for the election on Saturday according to NAN.

They also asked INEC to upload data to the back-end server and make true Certified copies to the respondents.

INEC said it needed to reconfigure the BVAS used for the March 25 Presidential elections and deploy them to polling units for Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier this week that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) approached the Appeal Court on Monday, 6th March 2023, to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the March 11 state elections.

INEC said the move became necessary due to an order restraining INEC from tampering with the information embedded in the BVAS machines until the due inspection was conducted, adding they require sufficient time to reconfigure the BVAS needed to conduct the election that would take place in all 36 states of the federation.

This is a developing story.