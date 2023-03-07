Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has appointed Pharm. Gerald Ijeoma Oputa is the acting Managing Director/CEO of the company.

The appointment was announced in a corporate disclosure that was sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and seen by Nairametrics. The appointment took effect on the 6th of March 2023, pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director/CEO.

Retirement of former MD: According to the statement signed by Company Secretary Florence Onyenekwe, the appointment follows the retirement of Pharm. Mathew Obi Azoji as Managing Director effective from 5th of March 2023, from which time he will embark on a 3-month terminal leave.

About the acting MD: Oputa is currently the Executive Director of sales and marketing at Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc. He joined the company on the 1st of April, 2022.

Pharm. Oputa graduated from the University of Jos in 1994, where he obtained a B.Pharm. He went on to obtain an MBA from the Lagos State University, Lagos. He is a Member of the Pharmaceutical Society of. Nigeria (PSN) and the National Association of Industrial Pharmacists (NAIP).

Oputa began his professional career as a Hospital Pharmacist at General Hospital, Shani, Borno State in 1995 serving our country during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme. Before this, he had a one-year internship programme at Evans Medical Plc, Agbara as an intern Pharmacist.

He had a brief stint with Ranbaxy Nigeria Limited as Medical Representative before making a move to Reals Pharmaceuticals Limited where he served from 1997 to 2010 and rose from the position of Medical Representative to occupy the positions of Senior Medical Representative, Product Manager (Oncology/Critical Care), Product Manager (AstraZeneca) and Marketing Manager (Astrazenéca), a position he occupied from 2005 to 2010.

He went on to become Marketing Manager (Consultant) at Quixuplisrm Nigeria Limited before occupying the position of Business Manager (Nigeria) at DEXA-Medica (Oversees Business Unit).

He occupied the position of Head of Marketing, Sales and Strategy at Emzor Pharmaceutical Ind. Limited from 2012 to 2015, before moving on to Dana Drugs Limited as Asst. Vice President – Sales and Marketing from 2015 to 2021.