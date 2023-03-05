Oil major, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) has confirmed that the explosion at the Rumuekpe section of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Rivers, which occurred on Friday, March 3, 2023, was caused by oil thieves.

In a statement by Mr. Michael Adande, spokesperson for SPDC, the company noted that a joint investigation by representatives of regulators, host communities, operators, and the state Ministry of Environment on Saturday found a breach of the TNP.

“The report of the government-led Joint Investigation Visit team, which included representatives of the community, ascertained that the fire, which has been extinguished, occurred at the site of an illegal connection used for crude theft,” Adande said.

While security agencies conducting rescue operations had not yet provided an exact figure for the number of casualties, the Police in Rivers confirmed that about 10 persons died on Friday following the explosion.

The TNP, operated by SPDC, evacuates crude from oil fields in Rivers and parts of Bayelsa to the Bonny Crude Oil Export Terminal. The fire at the Rumuekpe-Nkpoku trunk line in Rivers was put out before Saturday’s joint investigation began.

Adande expressed the company’s regret over the loss of lives in the incident and commiserated with the families of the victims. “This is indeed a deeply regrettable incident and we commiserate with the families that have been impacted,” he said.

Back Story

According to reports, the explosion occurred on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Rumuekpe in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Nigeria.

The explosion resulted in a massive fire that burned for several hours and destroyed several houses in the area. The fire was eventually put out, but not before it had caused significant damage.

The cause of the explosion was initially unknown, but the SPDC’s investigation revealed that it was caused by oil thieves who had illegally tapped into the pipeline. The theft of oil from pipelines is a common problem in Nigeria, and it is estimated that the country loses billions of dollars each year to oil theft.

The incident has sparked concerns over the safety of pipelines in the Niger Delta region, where most of Nigeria’s oil is produced. Environmental groups have called on the government and oil companies to do more to protect the pipelines and prevent oil theft. The SPDC has assured the public that it will take steps to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.