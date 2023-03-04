Internships provide a great opportunity to enhance your resume while gaining practical work experience, growing your network, and learning new skills. It can also increase your employability, as more employers are more likely to select graduates who have participated in job experiences.

The United Kingdom is home to thousands of overseas students who travel each year to pursue a solid education but not all partner with global corporations to provide internships to home-based and international students.

Some of these opportunities provided are with companies such as Vodafone, HSBC, Santander, PwC, Accenture, Shell and many others.

Here are some of the universities which offer internships to their students:

University of Oxford

The University of Oxford is the best university offering higher education in the world, according to Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023.

Not only do their great programs attract students, but the university also offers various summer internship programmes through its Oxford alumni network. The internship is full-time for 2-12 weeks, and students are paid the national living wage or above if the internship is in the UK and the for-profit sector. The university has even established its Oxford Living Wage.

The internships in general are open to all current and matriculated Oxford University students (both undergraduates and postgraduates), including those in their final year of study. International alumni, multi-national corporations, world-leading NGOs, cutting-edge research institutions, and many others offer it. So far, students have completed internships in over 40 countries since the program’s inception.

The internships are advertised on CareerConnect from the beginning of Hilary’s term each year.

Loughborough University

Internship opportunities at Loughborough University are usually in web and digital marketing, alumni engagement, recruitment marketing, academic school marketing, and student recruitment under their award-winning Marketing and Advancement team.

Each position is paid, full-time and will last for a set period, usually 12 months. However, only recent graduates, students in their last year, or those seeking to complete a placement year are eligible for these internships.

University of Edinburgh

University of Edinburgh’s summer internships is available to all students and alumni for up to two years after completing their programs. The internships are available in various fields, including business, law, performing arts, and design.

Students have the option to sign up for this 10-week internship program, during which time they will work 35 hours a week. More information is available in the University’s Career Service.

Santander and the Career service division support the internship program.

University of Cambridge

The University of Cambridge is a prestigious university ranked second in the 2023 QS World Rankings, drawing thousands of students from 130 different nations. Through Cambridge Enterprise which is in charge of assisting in the translation of research, paid internship opportunities are offered.

The university’s careers services are also available to interns who want assistance with their job search and networking possibilities.

University of Salford

International students can complete internships at the University of Salford Manchester, providing a useful professional experience.

Also, through its Santander Universities Employability Programme, students can complete a paid internship program with a company in the Greater Manchester area.

The programme offers the opportunity to apply your skills and knowledge in a real work setting, helping you build experience and develop your employability skills. The opportunities will also support you in developing your core skills (such as leadership, communication and team working).

Interns are allowed to put in 35 hours every week, which enables them to earn around £9.90 an hour.

Anglia Ruskin University

Students at Anglia Ruskin University can apply for placements or summer internships in either a part-time or full-time capacity for a 12-week program. The summer internships are usually in digital marketing, information technology, and data research and analysis. The undergraduate students will be paid on an hourly basis, but for the first six weeks, the university pays for the entire internship. Students on paid placements earn an average of £16,000 per annum.

Coventry university

At Coventry University, students can undergo paid internships and consultancy projects. To be approved for the internship, students must maintain regular attendance and demonstrate exceptional academic performance. These internships enable students to acclimate to the working world whilst undertaking employability training in business processes.

The university has its Talent Team which provides students with professional career support throughout their journey at Coventry University. The talent team department has worked with DHL, Pfizer, NHS Leadership Academy, Rand Rover, Accenture, PwC and others, many of which have hired Coventry students in recent years.

University of the West of England, Bristol (UWE, Bristol)

The university allows students to take employment at small and medium enterprises, start-ups and charities. The interns get paid adhering to the living wage regarding national costs and fair pay. Internships are available on the university CareerHub which is accessible only to college students. The internships are available only for undergraduate students and will be carried out as a project and done remotely.

The UWE Career hub partners with companies to recruit students and graduates from the university. Through the UWE CareerHub, they can advertise and manage jobs, placements linked to UWE awards, internships, work experience and volunteering opportunities