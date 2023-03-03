The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.25% to close at 55,529.21 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N77 billion to close at N30.249 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 7.62%. The stock market has advanced by 3,933.77 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as ACADEMY led 17 gainers, and 16 losers topped by SEPLAT at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 55,529.21 points

Previous ASI: 55,670.24 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.25%

Y-T-D: 7.62%

Market Cap: N30.249 trillion

Volume: 750.7million

Value: N2.6 billion

Deals: 3,962

NGX Top ASI gainers

ACADEMY up + 9.48% to close at N1.27

NEIMETH up + 8.97% to close at N1.58

HONYFLOUR up + 7.83% to close at N2.34

FLOURMILL up + 4.69% to close at N33.50

SOVRENINS up + 3.70% to close at N0.28

NGX Top ASI losers

SEPLAT down – 9.43% to close at N1200.00

OANDO down – 8.62% to close at N4.56

WAPIC down – 6.82% to close at N0.41

UNITYBNK down – 5.26% to close at N0.54

FCMB down – 4.02% to close at N4.30

Top 3 by Volume

STERLNBANK –45,571,770

ZENITHBANK –17,396,863

TRANSCORP–11,033,968

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK – N461,811,848

SEPLAT – N418,877,963

GEREGU – N251,896,204