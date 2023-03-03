The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.25% to close at 55,529.21 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N77 billion to close at N30.249 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 7.62%. The stock market has advanced by 3,933.77 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed positive as ACADEMY led 17 gainers, and 16 losers topped by SEPLAT at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 55,529.21 points
- Previous ASI: 55,670.24 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.25%
- Y-T-D: 7.62%
- Market Cap: N30.249 trillion
- Volume: 750.7million
- Value: N2.6 billion
- Deals: 3,962
NGX Top ASI gainers
- ACADEMY up + 9.48% to close at N1.27
- NEIMETH up + 8.97% to close at N1.58
- HONYFLOUR up + 7.83% to close at N2.34
- FLOURMILL up + 4.69% to close at N33.50
- SOVRENINS up + 3.70% to close at N0.28
NGX Top ASI losers
- SEPLAT down – 9.43% to close at N1200.00
- OANDO down – 8.62% to close at N4.56
- WAPIC down – 6.82% to close at N0.41
- UNITYBNK down – 5.26% to close at N0.54
- FCMB down – 4.02% to close at N4.30
Top 3 by Volume
- STERLNBANK –45,571,770
- ZENITHBANK –17,396,863
- TRANSCORP–11,033,968
Top 3 by Value
- ZENITHBANK – N461,811,848
- SEPLAT – N418,877,963
- GEREGU – N251,896,204
