Nestle Nigeria Plc has announced a final dividend payout of N36.50 per 50 kobo ordinary shares.

The company said the payout is subject to appropriate withholding tax and will be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members at the close of business on Friday, 21st April 2023.

The company also stated that the register of members will be closed from Monday, 24th April 2023 to 28th April 2023, with both dates inclusive.

More details: A corporate action seen by Nairametrics said that the dividends will be paid electronically to the shareholders whose names appear on the registrar of members on 21st April 2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrars to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

Also, shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration will be required to download the registrar’s e-dividend mandate activation form, which is also available on their website, and complete and submit it to the registrar or their respective banks.

In addition, shareholders with dividend warrants that have remained or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration

What you should know: Nestle Nigerian Plc has released its financial report which shows that profit for the year was valued at N49 billion, a 22.3% from the N40 billion in the previous year. The profit reported is despite inflation and FX pressure during the year. Revenue for the year arose from sales of goods in Nigeria and goods exported.