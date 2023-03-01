The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.53% to close at 55,508.61 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N162 billion to close at N30.238 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 7.58%. The stock market has advanced by 3,912.95 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as VERITASKAP led 30 gainers, and 11 losers topped by JOHNHOLT at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 55,508.61 points

Previous ASI: 55,806.26 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.53%

Y-T-D: 7.58%

Market Cap: N30.238 trillion

Volume: 565.8 million

Value: N6.57 billion

Deals: 4,340

NGX Top ASI gainers

VERITASKAP up + 10.00% to close at N0.22

ARDOVA up + 9.76% to close at N18.55

WEMABANK up + 8.75% to close at N4.35

TIP up + 8.33% to close at N0.52

GEREGU up + 8.20% to close at N298.10

NGX Top ASI losers

JOHNHOLT down – 9.66% to close at N1.59

ETI down – 7.69% to close at N12.00

AIRTELAFRI down – 5.25% to close at N1535.00

UCAP down – 3.91% to close at N14.75

FTNCOCOA down – 3.45% to close at N0.28

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP–47,892,996

GTCO – 46,625,600

OANDO– 19,977,379

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N1,258,247,986

AIRTELAFRI– N772,660,018

ZENITHBANK– N334,191,971