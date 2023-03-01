Lafarge Africa Plc has announced a final dividend of 200 kobo per unit of 50 Kobo ordinary shares following the release of its full-year 2022 financial results.

In a disclosure signed by Adewunmi Alode, General Council and Company Secretary, the company said the amount is payable from the Pioneer Reserve and will be paid to shareholders whose names are registered in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Thursday, 6th April 2023.

The Register of Members will however be closed from Tuesday, 11th April 2023 to Friday, 14th April 2023 (both dates inclusive).

More Details: The company noted that on the 28th day of April 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as of 6th April 2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are therefore advised to download the Registrar e-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is available on the website of its Registrar (www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com), and then complete and submit it to the Registrar.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are also advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

What you should know: Lafarge Africa Plc has released its financial result for the year 2022, revealing a profit for the year at N53.6 billion, a 5.18% increase from the amount it reported in the previous year.

Speaking on the report, Khaled El Dokani, CEO of Lafarge Africa noted that the worsening exchange rate situation affected its net income growth in 2022 to 5.2%. however, it stated that the company remain committed to our sustainability ambitions by utilizing affordable clean energy in our operations and optimizing our green logistics strategy; among other initiatives in line with the net zero pledge.