The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.86% to close at 55,806.26 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N260 billion to close at N30.400 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 8.16%. The stock market has advanced by 4,210.6 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as MRS led 35 gainers, and 10 losers topped by MULTIVERSE at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 55,806.26 points

Previous ASI: 55,328.42 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.86%

Y-T-D: 8.16%

Market Cap: N30.400 trillion

Volume: 237.1 million

Value: N4.39 billion

Deals: 4,435

NGX Top ASI gainers

MRS up + 10.00% to close at N36.85

STANBIC up + 9.88% to close at N41.70

CILEASING up + 9.64% to close at N3.98

OANDO up + 9.09% to close at N4.80

MCNICHOLS up + 9.09% to close at N0.72

NGX Top ASI losers

MULTIVERSE down – 10.00% to close at N3.96

CWG down – 9.09% to close at N0.90

FLOURMILL down – 8.44% to close at N32.00

CHAMS down – 7.14% to close at N0.26

RTBRISCOE down – 3.57% to close at N0.27

Top 3 by Volume

FIDELITYBK – 39,979,559

ZENITHBANK – 34,247,198

OAND– 22,568,585

Top 3 by Value

DANGCEM – N1,575,829,595

ZENITHBANK– N907,535,938

GTCO– N274,653,431

