Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Aall Progressive Congress (APC), has called for calm in Lagos State after videos emerged of alleged attacks on ethnic minorities in Lagos on Monday.

Tinubu’s call for calm is contained in separate statements issued by the media aide to the Lagos State Government, Jubril Gawat, and the media aide to the Presidency Bashir Ahmad.

Need for calm: The statement by Bashir said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has condemned any form of violence against people of any ethnic group in Lagos. Part of the statement said:

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some.”

In his statement, Mr Gawat noted that Tinubu told Lagosians to Be calm and to maintain the peace. He said:

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to the people of Lagos State to be calm and eschew any act that can lead to a breakdown of law and order.

“Tinubu said the outcome of the election in Lagos where the Labour Party won the presidential election should not be a source of provocation saying that the beauty of democracy is that people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice.”

The APC candidate further said that as a democrat he is bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not.

In case you missed it: Peter Obi of the Labour party (LP) has defeated Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos.

This was disclosed on Monday after the Lagos INEC Collation Centre finished counting the votes for Alimosho and Ojo local government areas.

Peter Obi received 582,454 votes in Lagos state, compared to Tinubu’s 571,575, The Peoples Democratic Party came 3rd at 75,675.

Labour Pary also won the Ikeja Local Government with 30,004 votes compared with 21,276 for the APC.