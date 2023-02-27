The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.69% to close at 55,328.42 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N207 billion to close at N30.140 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 7.23%. The stock market has advanced by 3,732.76` basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as STANBIC led 28 gainers, and 9 losers topped by FTNCOCOA at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 55,328.42 points

Previous ASI: 54,949.21 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.69%

Y-T-D: 7.23%

Market Cap: N30.140 trillion

Volume: 149.7 million

Value: N1.54 billion

Deals: 3,186

NGX Top ASI gainers

STANBIC up + 10.00% to close at N37.95

OANDO up + 10.00% to close at N4.40

CILEASING up + 10.00% to close at N3.63

CONOIL up + 9.98% to close at N46.85

MRS up + 9.66% to close at N33.50

NGX Top ASI losers

FTNCOCOA down – 6.90% to close at N0.27

UPDC down – 4.00% to close at N0.96

JAPAULGOLD down – 3.45% to close at N0.28

TRANSCORP down – 3.08% to close at N1.26

MBENEFIT down – 3.03% to close at N0.32

Top 3 by Volume

OANDO – 14,287,192

TRANSCORP – 11,716,195

FIDELITYBK – 10,733,638

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK – N205,550,033

GTCO– N190,477,006

DANGCEM – N115,115,091