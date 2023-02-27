The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.69% to close at 55,328.42 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N207 billion to close at N30.140 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 7.23%. The stock market has advanced by 3,732.76` basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed positive as STANBIC led 28 gainers, and 9 losers topped by FTNCOCOA at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 55,328.42 points
- Previous ASI: 54,949.21 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.69%
- Y-T-D: 7.23%
- Market Cap: N30.140 trillion
- Volume: 149.7 million
- Value: N1.54 billion
- Deals: 3,186
NGX Top ASI gainers
- STANBIC up + 10.00% to close at N37.95
- OANDO up + 10.00% to close at N4.40
- CILEASING up + 10.00% to close at N3.63
- CONOIL up + 9.98% to close at N46.85
- MRS up + 9.66% to close at N33.50
NGX Top ASI losers
- FTNCOCOA down – 6.90% to close at N0.27
- UPDC down – 4.00% to close at N0.96
- JAPAULGOLD down – 3.45% to close at N0.28
- TRANSCORP down – 3.08% to close at N1.26
- MBENEFIT down – 3.03% to close at N0.32
Top 3 by Volume
- OANDO – 14,287,192
- TRANSCORP – 11,716,195
- FIDELITYBK – 10,733,638
Top 3 by Value
- ZENITHBANK – N205,550,033
- GTCO– N190,477,006
- DANGCEM – N115,115,091
Leave a Reply