The Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Benue state.

Tinubu polled 310,468 votes to beat his closest challenger Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), who secured 308,372 votes and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 130,081 votes.

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, polled 4,740 votes.

The result was announced by the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Faruk Kuta, on Monday at the INEC head office in Makurdi, the state capital.

This is a developing story…