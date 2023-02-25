Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, the CEO of Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payment technology company, had the privilege of ringing the closing bell for the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. The occasion marked Founders Day in honour of Black History Month, celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of African-Americans who are making significant strides in various aspects of life.

Flutterwave’s success story is a shining example of Africa’s potential, led by an African-American CEO. The company reached a valuation of $3 billion in 2022, making it the highest-valued African startup covering sub-Saharan Africa and recently, North East Africa after obtaining an operational license for Egypt.

In October, President Buhari recognized Olugbenga “GB” Agboola for his contributions to technology and financial development in Nigeria by awarding him the Officer of the Order of Niger (OON).

Flutterwave’s growth demonstrates the tremendous opportunities available in Africa’s untapped resources and the continent’s potential to attract global investors. Olugbenga “GB” Agboola’s ringing of the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange is a significant milestone for the African tech ecosystem, demonstrating the region’s talent and innovation and its ability to make a mark on the global stage.