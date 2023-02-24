The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.55% to close at 54,949.21 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N165 billion to close at N29.933 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 6.49%. The stock market has advanced by 3,353.55` basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as MCNICHOLS led 31 gainers, and 12 losers topped by LIVINGTRUST at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,949.21 points

Previous ASI: 54,646.38 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.55%

Y-T-D: 6.49%

Market Cap: N29,933 trillion

Volume: 119.0 million

Value: N2.50 billion

Deals: 2,820

NGX Top ASI gainers

MCNICHOLS up + 10.00% to close at N0.66

JOHNHOLT up + 10.00% to close at N1.76

TIP up + 10.00% to close at N0.44

CONOIL up + 9.94% to close at N42.60

MRS up + 9.89% to close at N30.55

NGX Top ASI losers

LIVINGTRUST down – 10.00% to close at N2.70

CORNERST down – 7.69% to close at N0.60

COURTVILLE down – 4.17% to close at N0.46

REGALINS down – 3.45% to close at N0.28

JAPAULGOLD down – 3.33% to close at N0.29

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO– 14,140,639

TRANSCORP– 11,017,053

ACCESSCORP – 10,925,768

Top 3 by Value

SEPLAT – N528,864,178

MTNN– N403,572,929

GTCO– N 358,248,794