Tezos, a blockchain that handles smart contracts, is surging on reports that Google has joined up with the initiative.

Nairametrics understands that Google Cloud will participate in the Tezos network as a validator, and Tezos will assist Google Cloud’s business clients in setting up Tezos nodes to enable Web3 innovation on its blockchain.

With the new initiative, Tezos wants to make hosting and deploying nodes for businesses and developers as well as provide Google Cloud customers who want to build Web3 applications with simple node and indexer deployment on Tezos.

James Tromans, the Engineering Director for Web3, commented on the development saying:

“With Google Cloud, we’re delivering secure and reliable infrastructure for Web3 entrepreneurs and developers to build and scale their apps. We are eager to give Web3 apps running on Tezos the dependability and scalability of Google Cloud.”

More details: The altcoin had a $310 million daily trading volume at the time of writing and was trading at $1.42. During the previous day of trading, Tezos increased by 12.58%.

Following a fierce bearish trend over the past quarter, the XTZ token made a significant return and briefly overcame resistance at a level of $1.044 in recent days. After gaining support from this resistance level twice and providing a golden crossover from important key averages, Tezos broke it with a big bullish candle. The 200 EMA of XTZ’s following significant average is currently acting as resistance.

About Tezos: Mason Edwards, chief commercial officer at the Tezos Foundation, asserts that technology that is dependable, scalable, and secure is necessary to enable institutional adoption and mass-market prospects. Working with Google Cloud offers us some intriguing synergies, and we look forward to advancing research and development on the Tezos blockchain as a team.

The digital asset has a blockchain network that is like Ethereum in that it is based on smart contracts. Tezos, on the other hand, attempts to provide an infrastructure that is more advanced, which means it can develop and grow over time without ever running the risk of a hard fork. Since their inception, both Bitcoin and Ethereum have experienced this.