The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.60% to close at 54,646.38 points. In the same vein, market capitalization grew by N180 billion to close at N29.768 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.91%. The stock market has advanced by 3,050.72` basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as MRS led 28 gainers, and 10 losers topped by TIP at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,646.38 points

Previous ASI: 54,315.53 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.60%

Y-T-D: 5.91%

Market Cap: N29,768 trillion

Volume: 142.0 million

Value: N1.84 billion

Deals: 2,651

NGX Top ASI gainers

MRS up + 9.88% to close at N27.80

MCNICHOLS up + 9.09% to close at N0.60

BUAFOODS up + 8.87% to close at N81.00

CORNERST up + 8.33% to close at N0.65

TRANSCOHOT up + 7.44% to close at N6.50

NGX Top ASI losers

TIP down – 9.09% to close at N0.40

NEIMETH down – 6.45% to close at N1.45

CHIPLC down – 6.15% to close at N0.61

VERITASKAP down – 4.76% to close at N0.20

AIICO down – 1.67% to close at N0.59

Top 3 by Volume

UBA – 32,420,346

COURTVILLE – 15,975,803

ZENITHBANK – 11,525,976

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK – N292,131,427

UBA– N272,123,839

GTCO – N 217,946,002