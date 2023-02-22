The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.23% to close at 54,315.53 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization grew by N69 billion to close at N29.588 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.27%. The stock market has advanced by 2,719.87` basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as MRS led 18 gainers, and 11 losers topped by MCNICHOLS at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,315.53 points

Previous ASI: 54,189.31 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.23%

Y-T-D: 5.27%

Market Cap: N29,588 trillion

Volume: 129.9 million

Value: N3.92 billion

Deals: 2,678

NGX Top ASI gainers

GEREGU up + 10.00% to close at N246.40

JOHNHOLT up + 9.59% to close at N1.60

LIVINGTRUST up + 7.55% to close at N2.85

UPL up + 5.26% to close at N2.00

VERITASKAP up + 5.00% to close at N0.21

NGX Top ASI losers

MCNICHOLS down – 9.84% to close at N0.55

WAPIC down – 6.82% to close at N0.41

ROYALEX down – 6.67% to close at N0.70

MBENEFIT down – 5.88% to close at N0.32

CHAMS down – 3.70% to close at N0.26

Top 3 by Volume

AIICO– 16,176,252

ZENITHBANK – 13,000,968

GTCO – 12,389,432

Top 3 by Value

SEPLAT – N1,095,019,917

AIRTELAFRI – N969,692,119

GEREGU – N329,583,956