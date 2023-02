The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it has dedicated its consumer toll-free number 622 to serve as the 2023 presidential election incident hotline.

This is to enable voters and members of the public across Nigeria to report any issues that may affect them, or others, during the elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

According to a statement signed by the NCC’s Director of Public Affairs Reuben Muoka, the move will also support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in its patriotic commitment, towards the conduct of hitch-free elections in Nigeria.

The toll-free number 622 is the second-level complaints centre through which consumers of telecommunications services are allowed to make calls directly to the Commission, to resolve issues concerning their telecommunications services which the service providers are unable to do.

Emergency need: Explaining why the number is being deployed for the election, NCC said:

“In consideration of the critical nature of this election and to alleviate emergent issues that may arise at the voting centres or any parts of Nigeria thereof, the Commission has considered it expedient to dedicate the Toll-Free Number 622 to accommodate all types of complaints on election day.

“This is with a view to resolving such issues by contacting and conveying such to relevant agencies, authorities, or organisations for timely resolution.”

The Commission said the 622 Election Incident Monitoring Centre will be manned by top Management officials of the Nigerian Communications Commission.

“The hotline will be open to the public from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. during the Presidential and National Assembly elections. Members of the public are, therefore, invited to take advantage of the Election Incident Monitoring Centre Hotline, 622,” it added.