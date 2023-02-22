Making Cents is the world’s first instant and feeless decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards active users and content creators. A month ago, the Making Cents team announced the launch of her Global Outreach Program, a series of blockchain awareness workshops aimed at promoting greater crypto awareness and adoption among young adults across the world. The first of the workshops was held at the University of Lagos on 16 Feb and was attended by more than 60 people!

The Value of Vite Ecosystem for New Crypto Users

The workshop that Making Cents has designed is centered around the Vite ecosystem and its various DeFi applications. Why is Vite an attractive platform for new crypto users?

Vite is a zero-gas Layer-1 which allows users to have self-custody of their own tokens on the Vite wallet app, which also features an in-built order-book decentralized exchange (ViteX). These characteristics are not trivial given the risks and reputational damage that centralized platforms have received in recent months. In addition, a new user can freely (literally) explore sending and receiving transactions on the blockchain without paying hefty fees.

During the practical session, participants were given crypto tokens, which they used to perform some transactions during the event using the Vite Wallet App. The session was a valuable experience for students, allowing them to learn about the functionalities of the Vite blockchain and its potential applications in real-world scenarios.

Making Cents was launched in October 2022 and quickly received recognition for its innovative approach towards crypto education and marketing. It was awarded an official Snapshot Block Producer (SBP) sponsorship by Vite Labs. Since then, Making Cents has expanded its operations and grew its user base, creating a vibrant community of content writers and enthusiasts.

The platform provides a range of features that enable content writers to publish their work, build their audience, and earn rewards in the form of cryptocurrency.

Making Cents has been instrumental in providing crypto education to individuals, enabling them to understand the potential of Blockchain technology and how it can be used to revolutionize industries. The success of the Blockchain Awareness Global Outreach program at the University of Lagos, Nigeria’s Systems Engineering Department, is a testament to the platform’s dedication to this mission.

Looking Ahead

Besides our growing online presence, the Global Outreach Program forms an essential part of the Making Cents roadmap, which will bring about greater awareness for the much under-appreciated Vite ecosystem. More workshops will be rolled out in more locations and countries across the year. Stay tuned!

