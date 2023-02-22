Bristol University is investing £500,000 to attract the best and brightest international students to the university through its Think Big Undergraduate and Postgraduate scholarships.

The institution is keen on supporting international students as it currently attracts over 27,000 students from 150 countries, representing roughly 25% of its student population.

Note that Bristol University is ranked 9th in the UK, and 61st in the world, in the latest QS World University Rankings (2023).

Field of study for the scholarship: Any full-time undergraduate programme (except Medicine, Dentistry and Veterinary Science) is eligible for the scholarship.

Any one-year, full-time postgraduate programme is also eligible.

Any one of the eligible two-year programmes – Social Work (MSc) and Law (MA) offered at the University are eligible for the scholarship.

Other eligibility requirements: You can apply for a Think Big Scholarship if you-

Are an overseas student for fee purposes AND

Have applied to start any full-time Undergraduate programme, excluding Medicine, Dentistry and Veterinary Science or any one-year, full-time Postgraduate programme or one of the eligible two-year programmes – Social Work (MSc) and Law (MA), at the University of Bristol in September 2023.

How to apply: It is important to visit the official website to access the application form for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.

You can apply for the Think Big Undergraduate and Postgraduate Scholarship using the online application here.

The deadline for undergraduate scholarships is 27 February 2023, 10 am (UK time), while the deadline for postgraduate scholarships is 24 April 2023, 10 am (UK time).

About the scholarship: Scholarship awards for undergraduate international students are valued at £6,500 and £13,000 per year and can only be used towards the cost of tuition fees.

Scholarship awards for postgraduate international students are valued at £6,500, £13,000 and £26,000 per year and can only be used towards the cost of tuition fees.

Applicants may also be eligible to receive a £3,000 living cost bursary during their first year of study.