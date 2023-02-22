Dana Air has cancelled all its scheduled flight services due to a significant reduction in its aircraft fleet.

Investigations by Nairametrics showed that the online booking site of the airline was no longer active, even as all attempts to book flights failed.

Unavailable aircraft: It was learnt that four out of the five aircraft operated by the airline are out of service for various checks.

While our correspondent gathered that one of the aircraft was in one of the maintenance hangars in the country, the other three are out of the country for the same purpose.

Also, our correspondent gathered that at least one of the aircraft that has gone for maintenance abroad may return to the country by this weekend, while others may join the fleet in the next three weeks.

Airline confirms situation: Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, the Communication Manager at Dana Air, confirmed the situation to journalists in a statement released on Wednesday.

Ezenwa apologised to clients over the cancellation of some of its flights on Tuesday, which he said was due to a reduction of its capacity.

The airline said arrangements are being made to redistribute its passengers, while others unwilling to be redistributed would be refunded. He said:

“We wish to apologise to our guests for the cancellation of some of our flights recently due to reduced capacity. While we are making efforts to get back to the full strength of our schedule, we have made necessary arrangements to re-protect some of the affected passengers on other airlines, while others will be rescheduled to their preferred future flights at no extra cost.

“We are reachable on all our social media platforms and our 24/7 customer service team will be available to assist customers with necessary information.”

Ezenwa insisted that the safety of its passengers remained the first consideration in all facets of its operations and expressed regret for all the inconveniences these cancellations may have caused.