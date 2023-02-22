The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deployed its operatives to the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory as part of its moves to combat vote-buying ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in Abuja.

Uwujaren said that apart from the teams deployed across the country, the anti-graft agency had also released incidents reporting hotlines for the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

He said the move was part of efforts to ensure the integrity of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

EFCC must ensure free, fair and credible elections

According to Uwajaren, the Executive Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, urged the operatives to be conscious of the interest of the nation and to exhibit a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He said, “ You are out on a national assignment and I expect you to conduct yourselves responsibly in line with our core values of professionalism, integrity and courage.

“You have a responsibility to ensure that this election is devoid of financial malpractices, especially inducement of voters.

“The attention of the world is focused on Nigeria and we must do what is necessary to ensure that we have credible, free and fair elections.”

Bawa also urged members of the public to report any case of vote buying or selling or other evidence of financial malpractices designed to compromise the electoral outcome through these hotlines.

He added, “ Members of the public can also report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store.

“Additionally, the public can reach the Commission through our social media handle, @officialefcc or by email, info@efcc.gov.ng.”

For the records

In a similar circumstance, the EFCC had in June 2022, stormed Eagle Square, the venue for the special convention and presidential primary of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in a move to check the alleged financial inducement or delegates in foreign currency.