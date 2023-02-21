The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.06% to close at 54,189.31 points. In the same vein, market capitalization decreased by N19 billion to close at N29.519 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.02%. The stock market has advanced by 2,593.65 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as MRS led 10 gainers, and 15 losers topped by VERITASKAP at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,189.31 points

Previous ASI: 54,224.35 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.06%

Y-T-D: 5.02%

Market Cap: N29,519 trillion

Volume: 254.1 million

Value: N15.5 billion

Deals: 2,950

NGX Top ASI gainers

MRS up + 10.00% to close at N25.30

TRIPPLEG up + 9.63% to close at N2.39

LIVINGTRUST up + 5.16% to close at N2.65

AIICO up + 1.69% to close at N0.60

UPDCREIT up + 1.64% to close at N3.10

NGX Top ASI losers

VERITASKAP down – 4.76% to close at N0.20

LINKASSURE down – 4.44% to close at N0.43

INTBREW down – 4.26% to close at N4.50

TRANSCORP down – 4.03% to close at N1.19

CHIPLC down – 2.99% to close at N0.65

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO– 31,074,896

ZENITHBANK – 15,036,826

ACCESSCORP – 11,072,327

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N779,380,667

MTNN – N491,248,717

ZENITHBANK – N375,845,972