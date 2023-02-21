The Nigerian Army said the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria has mitigated the war on terrorism, as terrorists are now finding it difficult to access cash.

The Army added that terrorists who are affected have resorted to spreading propaganda against the Federal Government on the Internet.

This was disclosed by Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, Theater Commander, North East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), during a meeting with the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno State Council, on Tuesday.

Mitigating Terrorism: The Army Chief described the policy as a positive step, adding that it has mitigated terrorists’ activities since its inception. He said:

“The terrorists who had been exposed to hard living conditions have resorted to kidnapping, seeking ransom in cash and requesting foodstuff from their victims.

“The terrorists had also resorted to propaganda on social media in their desperate attempt to remain relevant” he added.

In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported earlier that Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno warned that the naira redesign policy of the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) is affecting the fight against insecurity in the country.

He urged the ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives to articulate better ways of actually addressing the naira redesign policy.

The NSA warned that even in developed nations, such a policy, if not properly thought out and implemented, would affect military operations. He added that Nigerian soldiers who are deployed in remote areas do not have access to digital (cashless means) of paying for daily subsistence. He said:

“Because of the sensitivity of some of this information that will come and bordering on security, there are things we cannot say in the media. Globally, in military operations, even in first-world countries, such policies, if not well properly thought out, will affect certain operations.

“Some of our soldiers are deployed in places where they cannot actually access digital means of paying for their daily subsistence; that is the main issue that NSA has been talking about. It is important that this committee sits down and articulates better ways of actually addressing these issues.”