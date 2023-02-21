The Labour Party has the most Polling Agents in Nigeria for the Presidential elections according to INEC data with 230,917 agents; this includes the 134,874 agents of the Labour Party and 96,043 agents of the ADC.

This was disclosed in a report on Monday night titled “Summary of Polling Unit and Collation Centre Agents Submitted by Political Parties for the 2023 General Election.”

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday adopted Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party’s (LP) as its presidential candidate for the 2023 Presidential elections.

Lagos and Federal Capital: The report revealed that in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, APC had the most agents at 13,306 followed by NNPP at 13, 273. Labour recorded 12,361 agents in Lagos.

In the Federal Capital, the PDP recorded 2826 agents, followed by NNPP with 2824, Labour recorded 2794 agents in the FCT.

The total number of agents: APC – 176,223, NNPP – 176,200, PDP – 176,588, LP – 134,874 and ADC- 96,043.

The report of the endorsement means both the LP and ADC would have 230,917 combined agents on the day of the Presidential elections.

ADC Support: Chairman of ADC’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr Mani Ibrahim stated yesterday that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) adopted Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party’s (LP) as its Presidential candidate for the election, he said:

“Today, we come together as a family and as a formidable third force: our grand patrons and BoT members, our National Executive Council, and our National Working Committee.

“Our Diaspora Network and our National Youth Council are also involved to take a stand in solidarity, moving forward for the viable presidential candidate the entire nation is clamouring for.

“After due diligence and critical assessment of the 17 presidential candidates and what they offer and after consulting our grand patron, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, we decided that the Obi-Datti movement is a worthy cause to endorse.

“Today, we form this star alliance for one purpose only: to ensure a loud victory.”