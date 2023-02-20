Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to exercise patience, adding that he is fully aware of the hardships Nigerians are facing as a result of the Naira redesign policy, which he says will bring an overall improvement to the economy.

Buhari disclosed this in a broadcast statement on Sunday evening titled “A message on the 2023 Elections.”

He urged that FG has taken adequate security and operational measures to allow Nigerians to cast their vote.

Adequate measures: Buhari stated FG has taken adequate measures to conduct the elections and called for a peaceful atmosphere, he said:

“God has brought us once again to another season of General elections across the country.

“I am calling on all of you to exercise your franchise in a peaceful atmosphere, I am calling on traditional, religious, and parents to warn followers and wards to not be used by a few to cause trouble.

“Government has taken adequate security measures to allow Nigerians to cast their votes.

He said his candidate is Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who he calls a true believer in Nigeria and loves the people, adding “ I am calling on all of you to vote Tinubu.”

Hardships: Buhari added that he is fully aware of the hardships caused by the Naira Redesign policy, urging there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

“I am fully aware of the current hardships, as a result of some policies of the government meant to bring overall improvements, I am appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take appropriate measures to ease the hardships.

“God- willing there would be light at the end of the tunnel.”

In case you missed it

President Muhammed Buhari last week directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for the use of old N200 notes till April 10, 2023.

During the broadcast, he stated that the naira scarcity being suffered by Nigerians is the fault of ‘unscrupulous officials’ in the banking industry, entrusted with the process of implementing the new monetary policy.