The Nigerian equities market closed bearish last week as the All-Share Index depreciated by 0.96%, a sharp contrast from the 0.21% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 0.96% from 54,327.30 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 53,804.46 index points. Also, the market capitalization declined, closing at N29.310 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 1.06% and a year-to-date gain of 4.98%.

Equity market performance

A total of 751.990 million shares valued at N20.575 billion were traded during the week across 15,822 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 944.293 million units of shares valued at N22.710 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 18,615 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 508.517million shares valued at N6.212 billion traded in 6,877deals; thereby contributing 67.62% and 30.19%to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 86.346 million shares worth N4.806 billion in 2,562 deals, while the industrial goods industry stood in third place with a turnover of 34.305 million shares worth N3.635 billion in 1,305 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely GTCO, UBA and FBNHaccounted for 249.667 million shares worth N3.915 billion in 1,984 deals, contributing 33.20% and 19.03% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 8 indexes finished higher while 9 finished low, except NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond Index which remained unchanged.

Top Gainers

TRIPPLEGup + 45.26% to close at N1.99

LIVINGTRUSTup + 16.16% to close at N2.30

CHAMS up + 16.00% to close at N0.29

CONOILup + 9.98% to close at N35.25

MRS up + 8.24% to close at N23.00

Top Losers

CWG down – 17.35% to close at N0.81

FIDELITY down – 14.70% to close at N4.76

PHARMA-DEKO down – 10.00% to close at N1.89

NGX down – 8.63% to close at N25.95

TRANSCORP down – 6.98% to close at N1.20

Summary

Thirty-six (36) equities appreciated during the week higher than twenty-four (24) equities in the previous week. Twenty-seven (27) equities depreciated lower than forty-five (45) in the previous week, while ninety-four (94) equities remained unchanged, higher than eighty-eight (88) equities recorded in the previous week.