The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, has said that the operation of Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service and the implementation of the Nigeria Startup Act (NSA) will propel the success of the startup ecosystem in Nigeria.

The Minister stated this on Friday when he officially received two Nigerian Startups that were among the winners at the LEAP Rocket Fuel pitch competition which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The startups were RiceAfrika Technologies, a tech-driven agriculture optimisation service provider, and Wicrypt, a start-up innovation that enables for sharing of the internet to people anywhere.

According to him, Starlink has covered the entire landscape of Nigeria, making it possible for startups to have access to fast-speed internet from any part of the country.

Enabling environment for startups: While noting that the Federal Government would continue to make efforts to provide the enabling environment for innovators and startups to continue to amplify the positive image of the country, the Minister said:

“Recently, we initiated the Nigeria Startup Act which is among the most important legislations we have in Nigeria particularly when it comes to addressing the challenges confronted by our innovators.

“Also, after my visit to the US SpaceX, a few days later Nigeria happened to be the first country to have Starlink. As of today, Starlink covers the entire landmass of Nigeria approximately 920,000 square kilometres.

“These are some of the things that will drive the sector and the ecosystem to be successful.”

Commendation for startups: Pantami commended the two startups that emerged winners at the Dubai competition, saying that their efforts promote the image of Nigeria on the global stage. He added that Nigeria’s participation at the event, which was facilitated by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) happened because the nation is a member of the Digital Corporation Organisation (DCO).

DCO is a global multilateral body that aims at enabling digital prosperity for all by accelerating inclusive growth of the digital economy.

“This is supposed to be the beginning not the end, we need to have many of you that will emerge because Nigeria is so passionate about innovation. You are job providers not seekers because the challenge of unemployment, and underemployment can only be addressed by promoting our digital innovation and digital entrepreneurship.

“We are more interested in supporting job providers and if there is anything the government can do to support you to be successful, we are always ready. “We hope that in the next few years, you will be in the top class globally, don’t narrow your thinking only to Nigeria, think big where your innovation will be beneficial globally,’’ Pantami told the startups.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving Nigeria to be part of the DCO and also the DCO for totally supporting 16 Nigerians’ participation in the competition. According to him, Nigeria will actively promote the activities of the DCO and support the organisation for global success.