Transcorp Hotels Plc has appointed Mr. Udechukwu Obi Osakwe as a Non-Executive Director of the company with effect from February 17, 2023.

This was contained in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public obtained by Nairametrics.

The company also notified the investing public and the Exchange of the exit of Mr. Alexander Adeyemi, a Non-Executive Director from the Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc.

Profile of Obi Osakwe: according to the statement signed by Funmi Olofintuyi, Company Secretary (Ag.) Transcorp Hotels Plc, Obi Osakwe is an experienced Chartered Accountant, Finance Director, and strong finance professional with a demonstrated history in the Management Consulting Industry.

He has worked with Donor Organizations such as the World Bank (IDA), AfDB, Global Fund and the GAVI.

Obi Osakwe has over thirty years of private and public sector professional experience covering management consultancy, and oversight of financial management operations, with the Federal Ministry of Finance, and the Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria before he joined the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (Treasury House) Abuja.

He is an accountant by profession, holds a B.S.C in Accountancy from Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH), Enugu and an MBA in Finance from the University of Nigeria (Enugu campus)