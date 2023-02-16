Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc has released its unaudited full year 2022 results, reporting a pre-tax profit of N656.93 million.

This represents a 479% increase from the N113.334 million the company reported during the same period in 2021.

Gross earnings

2022 FY: N1.757 billion

2021 FY: N455.47 million

Change: +258%

Total operating income

2022 FY: N1.500 billion

2021 FY: N376.08 million

Change: +297%

Total operating expenses

2022 FY: N821.86 million

2021 FY: N258.62 million

Change: +217%

Pre-tax profit

2022 FY: N656.93 million

2021 FY: N113.33 million

Change: +479.6%

Net Profit after tax

2022 FY: N542.49 million

2021 FY: N105.45 million

Change: +414%

Bottom line: The growth in pre-tax profits was due to the increase in interest income boosted by loans and advances to customers and credit-related fees and commissions.